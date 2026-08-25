Mercy and Aidoc Reveal Faster Diagnoses and Earlier Treatment for Thousands of Patients

Just released paper documents faster care, earlier findings and large-scale impact

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a 55-year-old woman came to Mercy for help with unexplained weight loss, neither she nor her care team were looking for a blood clot in her lung. But thanks to careful use of an emerging technology, her potentially life-changing experience is one of more than 50,000 findings highlighted in a white paper just released by AVIA with Mercy and Aidoc, revealing faster care for thousands of patients and much more innovation to come.

The findings demonstrate how advanced AI technology is actively helping Mercy caregivers identify critical patient issues, including blood clots, brain bleeds, aneurysms and fractures, faster than ever before.

Aidoc (pronounced A-doc) and Mercy launched the aiOS™ platform across the health system in January 2025 to supplement other cutting-edge technology and research-based clinical practices to help caregivers prioritize the most serious findings, improve diagnostic detection and start treatments faster when analyzing CT scans, x-rays and additional imaging.

Mercy commissioned AVIA to conduct an independent review of the deployment data behind Mercy's Aidoc partnership, drawing on learnings from the AVIA Network to identify and elevate best practices in health system AI adoption. This outside vantage point, removed from the health system and the vendor, is what makes it a credible third-party review. The white paper, published this week, documents the speed, scale and exceptional results. The work studies five months of data in depth. The paper tracks many improvements in patient care and clinical efficiency as experienced Mercy caregivers harnessed the strategically deployed, supplementary AI technology.

Key findings include:

The technology flagged the most urgent cases to reduce scan-to-result turnaround time from 19.8 hours to 1.3 hours.

Across Mercy, the technology is expected to support patients through imaging case prioritization, even as imaging volumes grow 12-15% each year and physician shortages continue across the country.

Mercy and Aidoc flagged 50,749 incidental findings, or discoveries not included in the initial diagnosis, in just five months. From those, 5,642 patients received accelerated clinical attention, surfacing potentially serious conditions that might otherwise have been delayed or missed without Mercy's use of Aidoc's technology.

Mercy deployed 13 AI imaging solutions across more than 50 hospitals in just four months, an unusually fast technology deployment in the health care space. Combined, these solutions now analyze approximately 2.5 million patient cases annually.

Mercy is pursuing to be among the first health systems nationwide to achieve Joint Commission certification for responsible AI governance.

In the case of the 55-year-old patient, Aidoc flagged a small blood clot in her lung that was unrelated to the reason for the imaging exam. A follow-up scan confirmed a potentially deadly pulmonary embolism, allowing her to receive emergency treatment sooner, leading to a full recovery.

For the complete white paper, click here.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state healthcare system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a global leader in diagnostic AI focused on helping physicians make earlier, safer diagnoses by turning raw patient signals into actionable insight. The company is powered by its clinical grade CARE™ foundation model and aiOS™ operating system, embedding AI directly into clinical workflows, enabling health systems to deploy, manage and scale multiple FDA-cleared solutions including third party solutions through a centralized operating layer. Aidoc's technology has analyzed more than 150 million patient cases and is deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals worldwide, supporting clinical decision-making for approximately 60 million patients each year.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for health systems, empowering 80 health systems nationwide with the strategic insights, proven tools and expert guidance needed to drive better clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and financial performance.

SOURCE Mercy