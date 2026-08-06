Mercy Receives Elite National Award for Improving Physician Experience and Patient Care

KLAS Arch Collaborative awards Mercy Level 6 Pinnacle Recognition for advancing clinician satisfaction and patient care

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Mercy earned national recognition for clinician experience – Level 6 Pinnacle Recognition, the highest designation awarded by the KLAS Arch Collaborative for physician EHR experience – an elite level only 15% of participating health systems achieve.

The honor reflects Mercy's ongoing efforts to use technology enhancements to support better patient care by reducing administrative burden, improving workflows and creating a more intuitive digital experience, allowing physicians to spend more time focused on patients.

The award is part of Mercy's broader commitment to caregiver well-being and builds on its 2025 recognition for improving nurse EHR experience and highlights the organization's continued investment in clinician satisfaction, engagement and technology-enabled support.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy recently earned Level 6 Pinnacle Recognition for excellence in physician electronic health record (EHR) experience, the highest level awarded by the KLAS Arch Collaborative achieved by only 15% of participating health systems.

The KLAS Arch Collaborative, a healthcare group dedicated to improving clinician EHR experience, recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance in creating supportive technology environments for clinicians to help them focus more time on patient care.

"Our physicians and care teams deserve technology that works for them and makes providing care easier," said Dr. Damon Broyles, Mercy vice president of clinical innovation, informatics and precision medicine. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing administrative burden, improving workflows and creating a more intuitive digital experience that ultimately benefits our patients and the communities we serve."

Mercy's Level 6 Pinnacle Recognition reflects years of focused effort to enhance the physician experience through workflow innovation, technology optimization and clinician-driven improvements. The award is based on achieving an elite Net EHR Experience Score (NEES), a measure of clinician satisfaction and engagement with their electronic health record systems. With continuous year-over-year improvements in its scores, Mercy is demonstrating its commitment to listening to clinicians and acting on their feedback.

"Supporting our clinicians is essential to supporting our patients," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy executive vice president and chief operating officer. "When physicians spend less time navigating technology and more time caring for people, everyone benefits. This achievement validates the work being done across Mercy to build a clinical operating environment that is more efficient and aligned with the needs of caregivers."

The award also builds on Mercy's 2025 recognition by the KLAS Arch Collaborative for improvements in nurse EHR experience, underscoring the organization's broad approach to caregiver engagement and wellness.

While celebrating the milestone, Mercy leaders emphasize that the work continues. Mercy remains focused on future opportunities to further strengthen clinician support through enhanced education, training and technology-enabled resources designed to meet caregivers where they are and help them succeed.

The KLAS Arch Collaborative's mission is to improve the clinician EHR experience worldwide by helping member organizations identify opportunities for change, share best practices and learn from high-performing peers. Pinnacle Recognition celebrates organizations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to improving the daily experience of clinicians who rely on EHR technology to care for patients.

The KLAS Arch Collaborative includes more than 300 healthcare organizations, has administered more than 700,000 clinician surveys and works with health systems, technology vendors and industry partners to measure and improve the EHR experience. Organizations are benchmarked through standardized surveys that evaluate clinician satisfaction and identify opportunities for improvement.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state healthcare system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy