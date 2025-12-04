Mercy BioAnalytics Appoints Ellen Snow as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy BioAnalytics, a company dedicated to reducing suffering and saving lives through the early detection of cancer, today announced the appointment of Ellen Snow as its Chief Financial Officer. Snow will lead Mercy's enterprise financial, legal, and information technology functions as the company prepares to bring its validated ovarian cancer detection tests to market.

Snow brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in corporate finance in both public and private high-growth healthcare companies. She has a proven track record of building robust capital strategy and financial infrastructure, partnering cross-functionally to enable scientific and commercial success, and guiding organizations through critical growth milestones including key financing events and exits.

"Ellen's deep experience across finance, strategic planning, and organizational execution comes at a pivotal moment for Mercy," said Dr. Dawn Mattoon, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy. "As we continue our journey towards patient access and patient impact, her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Mercy is optimally positioned for growth and scale, while retaining our focus on efficient and effective capital deployment."

In her role as CFO, Snow will be a key member of Mercy's executive team, working to advance the company's mission to pioneer globally accessible and accurate diagnostic tests to identify cancer at its earliest stages when it can be most successfully treated.

"I am honored to join Mercy at such an exciting and important inflection point," said Ellen Snow. "The team has built a compelling scientific foundation and a transformative product that has the potential to meaningfully impact patient lives. I look forward to contributing to Mercy's mission and helping to enable the company's next phase of growth."

About Mercy BioAnalytics

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. is on a mission to relieve suffering and save lives through the early detection of cancer. Early-stage cancer is difficult to detect, but when found, is more often amenable to curative therapy. The patented Mercy Halo™ liquid biopsy platform utilizes biomarker co-localization to interrogate highly abundant, blood-based extracellular vesicles that carry unique cancer signatures from their parent cells. The Mercy Halo platform is designed to detect early-stage cancer, when it is most treatable, and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. Mercy's initial focus is the early detection of ovarian and lung cancers. Ovarian cancer, the most lethal gynecological cancer, typically goes undetected until it is too late to cure. Lung cancer, the number one cancer killer, takes more lives than breast and prostate cancers combined.

