Mercy College Unveils New Manhattan Campus In The Heart Of Herald Square

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly expanded and fully renovated Manhattan Campus of Mercy College opened for classes in September and held the official ribbon cutting ceremony today. MercyManhattan took over two new floors at 47 West 34th Street in New York City's famed Herald Square, increasing the campus by more than 95,000 square feet with a new prominent entrance on 34th Street. Following a year-long renovation, the campus has been updated to include enhanced academic space for students and faculty, state-of-the-art classrooms, contemporary "living room" spaces and a new dormitory slated to open next fall.

"MercyManhattan embodies our promise to make a quality college education more accessible to students," said Timothy L. Hall, President of Mercy College. "It represents an exciting opportunity to expand Mercy's footprint in the world's most exciting city, not only allowing us to serve more students here but also to expand access to internships, jobs and other professional opportunities for Mercy students across the tri-state area and with new dorms in 2020, to international students."

"The prime location of this new campus in the heart of Herald Square provides access to the industry leaders that shape our economy," said Bruce J. Haber, Chairman of the Mercy College Board of Trustees.

"I am confident students will achieve excellence in MercyManhattan's innovative, engaging environment and that they will acquire the real-world experience necessary to be future leaders."

Mercy provides motivated students with an affordable, top-tier education to pursue their goals and transform their lives. MercyManhattan's undergraduate academic programming will be focused in business administration, communications and the arts, social sciences, and international relations and diplomacy. Graduate degree programs encompass business administration, computer science and childhood education.

"We know that motivation is one of the biggest keys to graduation and retention," said Dr. Brian L. Johnson, Vice President of MercyManhattan. "We are working to provide our students with the right environment and the right degree programs to help them achieve their goals."

The new, high-tech space includes a new 70-seat Bove Media Center, 28 classrooms, offices and breakout spaces, a cybersecurity and computer science lab, an analytics and financial lab equipped with Bloomberg Terminals, and a library with tutoring services. At the center of the renovation is an innovative common area featuring a 100-seat Herald Square Cafe, information and activities desks, dedicated space for students to meet with Mercy's mentors, career coaches and financial aid advisors, and a large meeting space for events and campus life activities.

The expansion follows an agreement with the former College of New Rochelle (CNR) to provide a seamless pathway for former CNR students to continue their education uninterrupted at Mercy College. Mercy welcomed more than 1,800 students this fall, hired 50% of its faculty and leased three former CNR locations in New Rochelle, Harlem and Brooklyn for the current academic year.

About Mercy College

Founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Bronx, Manhattan and as well as online offerings.

