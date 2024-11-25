Mercy Drives Conversation on AI Use in Health Care at 'CHAI on the Hill'

Mercy the only health care organization represented in policy discussion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve experiences for patients and caregivers, Mercy was the only health care organization invited to participate in "CHAI on the Hill," a pivotal event at the U.S. Senate Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., focused on ensuring AI in health care prioritizes patient benefit and public trust.

"CHAI on the Hill," a gathering of policymakers, industry leaders and subject-matter experts, discussed the uses of AI in health care, as well as the evolving regulatory environment around it.

"We're already seeing the tremendous potential AI holds to revolutionize patient care, but it has to be used responsibly, with patients and caregivers at the forefront," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's president and CEO. "At Mercy, we are committed to utilizing AI to enhance care and save caregivers time as well as build trust and confidence in how this technology makes a positive difference in patient care."

Mercy is an early member of Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a diverse group of stakeholders from health care organizations, technology innovators, academia, government and patients. The group was formed to guide the responsible development and adoption of AI in health care. Its mission is to ensure transparent and trustworthy AI use, address public skepticism and safeguard patient care. CHAI includes representatives from more than 1,300 member organizations including nationally renowned hospital systems, tech, education, government agencies and advocacy groups.

Participation in this event highlights Mercy's reputation for innovation, such as its work with Microsoft to empower clinicians with generative AI tools, its agreement with Mayo Clinic to analyze de-identified patient data and countless more examples. These projects are designed to improve patient experiences, streamline workflows and create a more proactive approach to medicine.

"CHAI on the Hill" underscores the importance of collaboration among multiple stakeholders in shaping AI's future. By participating, Mercy hopes its expertise and experience will ensure AI technologies serve patients' best interests while addressing critical issues like privacy, access and ethical use.

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

