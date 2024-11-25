Mercy Drives Conversation on AI Use in Health Care at 'CHAI on the Hill'

News provided by

Mercy

Nov 25, 2024, 15:02 ET

 Mercy the only health care organization represented in policy discussion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve experiences for patients and caregivers, Mercy was the only health care organization invited to participate in "CHAI on the Hill," a pivotal event at the U.S. Senate Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., focused on ensuring AI in health care prioritizes patient benefit and public trust.

"CHAI on the Hill," a gathering of policymakers, industry leaders and subject-matter experts, discussed the uses of AI in health care, as well as the evolving regulatory environment around it.

"We're already seeing the tremendous potential AI holds to revolutionize patient care, but it has to be used responsibly, with patients and caregivers at the forefront," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's president and CEO. "At Mercy, we are committed to utilizing AI to enhance care and save caregivers time as well as build trust and confidence in how this technology makes a positive difference in patient care."

Mercy is an early member of Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a diverse group of stakeholders from health care organizations, technology innovators, academia, government and patients. The group was formed to guide the responsible development and adoption of AI in health care. Its mission is to ensure transparent and trustworthy AI use, address public skepticism and safeguard patient care. CHAI includes representatives from more than 1,300 member organizations including nationally renowned hospital systems, tech, education, government agencies and advocacy groups.

Participation in this event highlights Mercy's reputation for innovation, such as its work with Microsoft to empower clinicians with generative AI tools, its agreement with Mayo Clinic to analyze de-identified patient data and countless more examples. These projects are designed to improve patient experiences, streamline workflows and create a more proactive approach to medicine.

"CHAI on the Hill" underscores the importance of collaboration among multiple stakeholders in shaping AI's future. By participating, Mercy hopes its expertise and experience will ensure AI technologies serve patients' best interests while addressing critical issues like privacy, access and ethical use.

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Mercy Among Leaders in Quality Care While Saving Taxpayers Nearly $100 Million Dollars

Mercy Among Leaders in Quality Care While Saving Taxpayers Nearly $100 Million Dollars

Mercy is proving high quality care that aims to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital is an effective way to save money for everyone involved ...
Mercy Places First Commercial Eversense 365: The World's First and Only 365-Day Continuous Glucose Monitor

Mercy Places First Commercial Eversense 365: The World's First and Only 365-Day Continuous Glucose Monitor

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) ("Senseonics" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics