Mercy Enhances Patient Access and Outreach through Bright.md

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy, which serves patients across four states, will deploy Bright.md's asynchronous virtual care product to deliver the industry's premier patient-focused online care experience and improve patient convenience and access. Already a leader in virtual care delivery, Mercy will integrate Bright.md services into their care delivery platform to expand their ability to care for patients.

"Mercy is committed to creating a system of care focused on the needs of those we serve, when and where they need health care. Through functionality enabled by Bright.md, we can enhance access to high-quality Mercy care to our current patients and expand our outreach to people we aren't currently serving," said Dr. Gavin Helton, Mercy's senior vice president of population health.

Leaders at Mercy recognize that as patients act more like consumers, their demands for health care are shifting as well. By providing patient-centric, cost-effective care, Mercy will be able to better meet the needs of patients with minor illnesses and injuries, while enabling caregivers to focus on patients with more complex needs. Bright.md's unique, online triage, diagnosis and treatment functionality enables a new way of meeting patient health care needs from any location at any time.

"Mercy has led the way in virtual care delivery and we are excited to work with them in building an automated point of entry that can help them treat patients more effectively and efficiently while lifting the burden that's been put on caregivers," said Dr. Ray Costantini, CEO and co-founder of Bright.md.

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Ore., Bright.md is a leading health care automation company dedicated to modernizing direct-to-patient telehealth for health care systems with its AI-powered virtual-care platform, SmartExam. Bright.md partners with premier health care organizations in North America, including three of the top five not-for-profit health systems in the United States. These partners offer SmartExam to more than 10 million patients who are seeking convenient urgent and primary care online. Bright.md has been named the Leader in the "Forrester New Wave™: Virtual Care Solutions for Digital Health" report, a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, and is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Oregon Angel Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md.

About Mercy

Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems from 2016 to 2019 by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.

