Mercy For Animals Unveils 2021 Retailer Report Ranking the Best and Worst Grocery Stores on Chicken Welfare

"Kroger and Albertsons, the country's two largest supermarket companies, have begun making meaningful progress on key chicken welfare issues," said Leah Garcés, president of Mercy For Animals. "But others—such as Target, ALDI, and Winn-Dixie—have failed to take action to prohibit the worst practices and reduce suffering for the chickens in their supply chains."

More than 200 companies in North America have adopted the Better Chicken Commitment , a leading set of welfare practices that eliminate the worst abuses of chickens used for meat, including by giving birds more space, providing environmental enrichments, and ending cruel live-shackle slaughter.

"Retailers know people care about animals," added Garcés. "By adopting the standards of the Better Chicken Commitment, grocery stores and supermarkets can address growing consumer concern for how animals are raised and slaughtered."

SOURCE Mercy For Animals