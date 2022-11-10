Mercy For Animals urges major restaurant chains to "cheers to choices" in new campaign

"New Year. New Choices."—a new celeb-supported campaign from Mercy For Animals asks major restaurants to add more plant-based options for the new year and #CheersToChoices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy For Animals is urging major restaurant brands to make a New Year's resolution to add new, substantial plant-based menu options for 2023 with its latest campaign, "New Year. New Choices." To commemorate the launch of this campaign, the organization has sent custom-branded bottles of bubbly beverages to executives at Dairy Queen, Five Guys, Quiznos, and King Taco. Restaurant executives have been instructed to open the bottles only once they're able to celebrate the introduction of a new, plant-based menu item and "#CheersToChoices."

Stars aligned for the campaign launch. Over 10 celebrities, including actors Alexandra Paul, William McNamara, Cortney Palm, Aubrey K. Miller, Tonya Kay, Stephanie Gerard, and Amanda Grace Benitez; alt-pop music artist Chad Kowal; country singer Simone Reyes; model Natalie Gal; and chef Leslie Durso, have voiced their support for the initiative.

Reducing our consumption of animal products is more important than ever. That's why I'm joining @MercyForAnimals in asking @dairyqueen, @fiveguys, @quiznos, and @kingtacofan to add more plant-based options for 2023! Will you join me? NewYearNewChoices.com

Burger King, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Shake Shack, Panda Express, and White Castle are among the many companies that have already introduced satisfying plant-based meals to consumers. People are choosing to eat more plant-based food for a variety of reasons, including environmental sustainability, their own health, and concerns over the treatment of animals. The vast majority of meat, dairy, and eggs in the United States comes from animals raised at factory farms, and the cruelty involved in standard industry practices would shock most consumers.

"Offering delicious, satisfying plant-based dishes is a win-win-win for restaurants," said Natalie Warhit, campaign specialist with Mercy For Animals. "Such meals can help meet growing demand for plant-based food, attract new customers, and drive progress toward sustainability goals. Plant-based meals typically have significantly smaller carbon footprints than animal-based ones. And because plant-based meals help reduce animal suffering and can promote better health, people feel good ordering them."

The number of consumers looking to reduce meat consumption grew from 15 percent in 2021 to 21 percent in 2022, Datassential reports. And according to a recent survey by The Harris Poll, more than half of Americans agree that "the future of food is plant-based." Notably, consumer research strongly indicates that the main consumer category for plant-based food is not vegans or vegetarians but people who identify as meat eaters.

"The growth in demand for plant-based options speaks for itself," said Warhit. "If brands want to stay relevant, particularly with younger customers, offering plant-based options is a must. Customers seek plant-based dishes for many reasons, whether they're vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or just veg-curious. We hope our campaign makes restaurants realize they're falling behind by not offering more plant-based options."

ABOUT MERCY FOR ANIMALS

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, and the United States, the organization has conducted more than 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, moved more than 300 food companies to adopt animal welfare policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Join us at MercyForAnimals.org.

