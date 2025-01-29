Mercy Harnesses AI to Revolutionize Imaging Services and Improve Patient Outcomes

Technology aids radiologists in managing workloads amidst global shortages

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients, a CT or X-ray to diagnose health issues is one step in a care journey. With the help of Aidoc (pronounced A-doc) technology, Mercy is transforming its imaging services by giving patients across its footprint extra peace of mind.

"Patients scheduled for most imaging services at any Mercy facility – hospital or outpatient – will benefit from advanced AI technology assisting radiologists in prioritizing and analyzing imaging studies," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Patients get the same great care they have come to expect from Mercy with a bonus, knowing if there are any suspected abnormalities, even outside of the original imaging study's purpose, they will be notified."

In a phased rollout, starting in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City, Mercy is launching Aidoc's aiOS™ platform, which enables a comprehensive additional review of most diagnostic imaging to identify a wide range of suspected conditions, including brain hemorrhage, pulmonary embolism, cervical spine fracture and lung nodules. The platform also flags possible incidental findings, such as vascular abnormalities, enhancing its ability to provide a holistic assessment. By delivering real-time insights, Aidoc and the aiOS™ platform helps care teams prioritize urgent cases and facilitate timely intervention, while providing an extra value to patients as there will be no additional cost for this service.

Mercy is leveraging Aidoc to simplify complex AI integration challenges, ensuring that advanced technology works seamlessly and securely within existing IT systems and electronic health records. By addressing these challenges, Mercy can provide cutting-edge, patient-focused care while maintaining operational efficiency and clinical excellence.

"Mercy has been a leader in AI technologies and this brings imaging into the fold, integrating Aidoc and its aiOS™ platform to continue our commitment to whole-patient care," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "By empowering our teams with real-time insights and seamless coordination across specialties, this technology ensures we can focus on delivering exceptional care to every patient, every time. It's a bold leap forward in shaping a future where AI drives both clinical excellence and compassionate care for the patients we serve. Regardless of where your imaging study is done at Mercy, whether at our largest facility or smallest, everyone will get the additional review by AI and any additional findings shared our radiologists and patients."

Radiologists are vital to patient care, yet rising demand and complex imaging studies are contributing to a global shortage – part of the projected 122,000 physician shortfall by 2032. AI solutions like Aidoc help radiologists manage long days, easing workloads and managing industry demands, all while improving patient care and improving the ability to address health issues earlier.

With an advanced governance framework that serves as a model for health care systems nationwide, Mercy is showcasing how thoughtful, patient-focused AI evaluation can lead to impactful innovation. The decision-making process was guided by the ECLAIR guidelines – which stands for evaluating commercial AI solutions in radiology – emphasizes accountability, transparency and patient safety in AI adoption. This rigorous evaluation positions Mercy as a leader in responsible AI integration within health care.

"Mercy's forward-thinking approach to AI adoption exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to empower care teams and prioritize patient well-being," said Elad Walach, Aidoc CEO. "By integrating AI, Mercy is redefining what's possible in health care ‒ elevating patient outcomes, streamlining workflows and enabling unparalleled collaboration. This alliance showcases the transformative power of aligning innovation with a steadfast focus on delivering better care."

By aligning with frameworks like ECLAIR and CHAI (the coalition for health AI), Mercy ensures that the chosen AI solution delivers exceptional technology while upholding the highest ethical and operational standards.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in over 1,200 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc leads the clinical AI industry with 17 FDA clearances, empowering physicians to make more informed decisions with real-time data. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

