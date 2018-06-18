Mercy Health Redefines Supply Chain's Role in High Quality Healthcare through New Strategic Logistics Partnership with Medline

Logistics Enables Success

At its peak, nearly 32,000 people in the Mercy Health organization could order supplies. Implementing a centralized purchasing model led to Mercy Health identifying just three buyers per facility. Additionally, as the primary medical-surgical supplies partner, Medline consolidated Mercy Health's distribution hubs servicing the system to two, down from 14, prompting greater visibility into process, spend and savings.

"Logistics is the enabler. If we can control the physical movement of goods, we can help manage variation," says Dan Hurry, chief supply chain officer at Mercy Health. "We are driving toward future state in supply chain. Medline delivers superior supply chain logistics expertise and is eager to take this journey with us."

"This is a hands-on relationship designed to challenge the norm," says Rob Brandt, market sales director, Medline. "Our teams are co-creating value by identifying new ways to drive greater standardization and impact care. This can be seen through storeroom redesigns, bringing product from dock to unit to ensure clinicians have the right product when they need it, and even re-imagining how non-traditional goods like physician preference items can move in a traditional logistics manner."

Forging Toward Future State

While most medical-surgical products run through traditional health care supply chains, physician preference items (PPI) can make it complicated to standardize due to variations in use and procurement. A 2017 Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) Acute Market Survey revealed only 19 percent of all PPI currently are purchased through distributors. To navigate the new landscape, Mercy Health is collaborating with Medline and other manufacturers to launch a dynamic and consolidated PPI logistics model beginning in the third quarter of 2018.

"A lack of standardization can drive up cost when it comes to supply chain inefficiencies," says Hurry. "Health care is behind other industries that already consolidate logistics faster. When Mercy Health thinks of supply chain and standardization as connected, we optimize supply chain across our system and increase overall quality of the services we provide."

