Mercy Health Standardizes Clinical Communication at 23 Provider Facilities with PerfectServe

Randall King, MD, CMIO and Chief of Staff at Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, recalled the solution's smooth activation at his facility in 2014. Said Dr. King, "It was a very straightforward transition. Physicians downloaded the phone app and began immediately reaping the benefits. Users of the app get quicker information — such as traumas coming in or transfers with specific needs. Historically residents and physicians had to page and wait for call-backs. Now they and all of Mercy Health's care team professionals use PerfectServe to quickly and securely exchange information."

Approximately 3,250 Mercy Health physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, radiologists and other clinical care team members use PerfectServe's cloud-based platform, which is accessible via mobile app, phone or desktop. Users can make phone calls or send secure text messages, coordinate on-call scheduling, manage multiple unit assignments, and transmit team alerts. PerfectServe's Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability automatically identifies and immediately connects to the right care team member for any given clinical situation at any time.

"Having one communication system connecting all care team members across facilities is essential for true patient-centered care," said Mike Hibbard, Vice President and IT Chief Applications Officer at Mercy Health. "PerfectServe enables our medical personnel to more efficiently collaborate on any given patient. Our communications are properly routed, acknowledged, received and acted upon in a timely manner to achieve the highest quality care outcomes."

"Fundamental priorities for Mercy Health are enabling patient-centered communication and reducing response times to minimize clinical variation and unnecessary risk among patients," said Terry Edwards, President and CEO of PerfectServe. "We're proud to partner with Mercy Health to improve and safeguard the healthcare delivery experience for all."

About Mercy Health

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and the state's fourth-largest employer, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky. Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 6.8 million times in 2016. The system includes assets of $6.8 billion and more than 500 care sites, including 23 hospitals, eight senior living communities, five hospice programs and seven home health agencies. Its clinically integrated network, Mercy Health Select, coordinates more effective and efficient care for more than 200,000 patients, saving money for taxpayers through the Medicare Shared Savings program. In keeping with its Mission to improve the health of its communities, Mercy Health provides more than $1 million per day in community benefit services. For more information, visit www.mercy.com or connect with Mercy Health on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Pinterest and Twitter (@LivingMercyHlth).

About PerfectServe®

PerfectServe is healthcare's most comprehensive and secure care team collaboration platform. The platform is unique in its ability to improve communication process accuracy and reliability via its proprietary Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability, which automatically identifies and provides immediate connection to the right care team member for any given clinical situation at every moment in time. More than 400,000 clinicians in forward-looking organizations across the U.S. rely on PerfectServe to help them speed time to treatment, expedite care transitions, enhance the patient experience and reduce HIPAA compliance risk. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia and Chicago, PerfectServe has helped clinicians provide better care since 2000. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and subscribe to our blog.

