MERCY MEDICAL CENTER NAMED AMONG TOP MID-SIZE EMPLOYERS BY FORBES MAGAZINE FOR 2026

Forbes and Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected America's Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Survey respondents (who remained anonymous so they could answer freely) were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, benefits and opportunities to advance. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

"It is an honor to again be named a Best Mid-Sized Employer by Forbes and Statista—and especially meaningful that Mercy is the only healthcare organization in Maryland to receive this distinction in 2026. This recognition reflects the voices and dedication of our colleagues who live our mission every day. I am grateful to our physicians, providers, nurses and staff for making Mercy an exceptional place to work and serve," said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health, orthopedics, cancer treatment, robotic-assisted surgery, etc. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER (X), www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

