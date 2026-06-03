Mercy Medical Center Named One of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 by Newsweek

BALTIMORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center has been named one of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 by Newsweek, earning national recognition for excellence in Orthopedics Care, Endocrine Care and Gastrointestinal Care. The prestigious ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a leading global research and statistics firm, recognizes top-performing hospitals across the United States in seven specialty areas.

Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore City, Maryland.

Mercy's inclusion on the list reflects its longstanding commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. The recognition follows other recent distinctions, including being named among the "World's Best Hospitals for 2026" by Newsweek and Statista, being named "High Performing" in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement surgery, and for Colon Cancer Surgery, by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026. (For a comprehensive list of Mercy's recent awards and accreditations, click here).

"Being named one of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care is further evidence of our commitment to delivering quality care to patients in a compassionate setting and reflects our dedication to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services.

The America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 rankings recognize leading hospitals across seven specialties:

Cancer Care

Cardiac Care

Neurological Care

Orthopedic Care

Endocrine Care

Pulmonary Care

Gastrointestinal Care

The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of four primary data sources:

Hospital Quality Metrics: Quality indicators and accreditations relevant to each specialty area.

Quality indicators and accreditations relevant to each specialty area. Nationwide Online Survey: Recommendations from tens of thousands of medical experts, including physicians, hospital leaders, and healthcare professionals.

Recommendations from tens of thousands of medical experts, including physicians, hospital leaders, and healthcare professionals. Patient Experience Surveys: Publicly available patient satisfaction data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).

Publicly available patient satisfaction data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS). Statista PROMs Implementation Survey: Evaluation of hospitals' use of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), which assess health outcomes directly reported by patients.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses, therapists, and support staff who work every day to provide outstanding care to our patients," said Dr. Maine. "We are honored to receive this distinction and remain committed to advancing healthcare excellence for the communities we serve."

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility, nationally recognized for its orthopedic, cancer, digestive health, women's health, and surgical services. Mercy serves patients throughout Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Newsweek is a global news magazine that provides in-depth coverage and analysis of major events and issues. Statista Inc. is a leading provider of market and consumer data, industry rankings, and business intelligence.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center