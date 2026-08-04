MERCY MEDICAL CENTER RECOGNIZED BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT AS HIGH PERFORMING IN FOUR PROCEDURES FOR 2026-2027

BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center has once again earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report, receiving "High Performing" ratings in four adult procedures and conditions in the publication's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals edition.

Mercy was recognized as High Performing in:

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland

A High Performing rating is awarded to hospitals that demonstrate significantly better-than-average outcomes in a specific procedure or condition, based on objective measures including patient outcomes, patient experience, nursing care, and other indicators of clinical excellence.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of the thousands of hospitals evaluated earned a "High Performing" designation in the types of care evaluated by U.S. News.

"Receiving High Performing recognition across four specialties reflects the consistent, high-quality care our physicians, nurses, and colleagues provide our patients every day," said David N. Maine, M.D., President and CEO of Mercy Health Services and Mercy Medical Center. "At Mercy, excellence is measured not only by clinical outcomes, but by the compassion, dignity, and respect with which we care for every patient. This national recognition affirms the commitment of our entire Mercy team to fulfilling the healing mission entrusted to us by the Sisters of Mercy."

Dr. Maine noted that this recognition by U.S. News follows a number of recent accolades for the 150+-year-old Catholic hospital. These include being named one of the 2026 "Best Hospitals in America" by Money magazine for orthopedic surgery, and being ranked for the third consecutive year by the Lown Institute, a non-partisan think tank advocating for a just and caring U.S. healthcare system, as the top hospital in Maryland for social responsibility.

"When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital," said U.S. News' Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. "A 'High Performing' rating means that Mercy Medical Center outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care."

The annual Best Hospitals rankings help patients identify hospitals that excel in delivering complex and routine care. The Procedures & Conditions ratings evaluate hospitals using objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival, complication rates, patient experience, nursing quality, and successful recovery following treatment.

A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy Medical Center is nationally recognized for nursing excellence with Magnet® designation. Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and The Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center