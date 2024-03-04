Mercy Names Michael Englehart to Lead Cardiovascular Services

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Englehart has been named president of cardiovascular services across Mercy, the final service line president announced in six specialty service areas. Englehart joins Dana Haynie, cancer care; Brian Connor, neurosciences; Matt Wright, orthopedics and sports medicine; Michelle Fortune, surgery and gastroenterology; and Dawn Martin, women and children.

"We have been very deliberate about finding the best people to lead our specialty services across Mercy's large footprint, and Michael completes our team," said Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, Mercy president of specialty service lines. "It's critical to have the right people leading these foundational services so we provide the best care possible. These presidents will work collaboratively with leaders, physicians and medical teams across to meticulously shape and cultivate a Mercy experience tailored to each patient."

Englehart brings almost three decades of experience as an innovative business and strategic health care leader focused on value-based payment models and patient outcomes. Prior to joining Mercy, he served as chief executive officer at a national cardiovascular practice in the private equity sector, where he drove transformative initiatives aimed at improving care quality and reducing costs. He also held leadership positions at various health systems including Advocate Health and two Catholic health systems, Trinity Health and Presence Health.

"Michael's passion to improve the quality of care for patients while reducing health care costs aligns perfectly with Mercy's strategy to provide value-based care," Dr. Ciaramita said. "His understanding of Catholic health care and tenure at other organizations underscores his ability to navigate complex health care issues and drive meaningful change."

Englehart earned a master's in organizational leadership from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and a master's in business administration (MBA) from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Lake Forest, Illinois. He also holds several certifications in project management, lean and Six Sigma methodologies – a data-driven approach used by organizations to improve process efficiency, enhance quality and achieve operational excellence.

"I have observed Mercy for many years and have been impressed by its entrepreneurial spirit," Englehart said. "Mercy consistently has been at the forefront of shaping the future of health care, from leading the way with telehealth to the movement toward value-based care. I am eager to contribute to establishing a solid foundation for its continued success, specifically in cardiovascular services."

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 4,500 physicians and advanced practitioners and 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

