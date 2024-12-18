Mercy Names New Chief Operating Officer: First Physician to Lead All Operations

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy names Dr. John Mohart as its executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) ‒ the first time a physician has been named to the COO role across Mercy.

"We have more health care providers as top leaders at Mercy than we've ever had before because we believe they are key to getting health care right, and Dr. Mohart, who has been a senior leader for many years, has shown that he has the expertise to unify care for our patients whether it's in the hospital, clinic, virtually or anywhere they receive care at Mercy," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's president and CEO. "Dr. Mohart's passion as a physician and his strong belief that every co-worker is a caregiver will ensure that we prioritize what's best for our patients and our team at Mercy as we enter our third century of care."

Dr. Mohart, who joined Mercy in 2012 as a cardiologist, most recently served as president of community operations for Mercy in which he made great strides in implementing care models that became standards across Mercy and helped better proactively manage patients with diabetes, heart failure, hypertension and more. Under Dr. Mohart's leadership, Mercy was able to remove over 100,000 unnecessary patient length of stay days in the past two years, which increased Mercy's quality of care and patient outcomes while also allowing Mercy to provide more patient access than ever before.

Dr. Mohart's unique experience, which includes serving as a physician leader of a large multi-specialty group in Washington, Missouri, to starting his career prior to health care as a CPA for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has prepared him for this pivotal role at Mercy. Dr. Mohart attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Columbia and completed his residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

"I am devoted to health care and to Mercy's mission of pioneering new models of care so that health care is accessible, affordable and sustainable," said Dr. Mohart. "It's a privilege to serve, lead and grow Mercy's vision and mission in today's ever-changing health care landscape."

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

