Mercy Names New Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy has named Mark "Mo" Moir as Mercy's senior vice president and chief people officer for the health system's multi-state region.

Moir brings decades of executive human resources experience to the role. He most recently served as vice president of talent at Mercy, where he led teams focused on attracting, retaining and supporting caregivers across Mercy. His work has been instrumental in strengthening Mercy's workforce and advancing initiatives that enable caregivers to thrive in their roles.

"Mo is a thoughtful, strategic leader who brings both creativity and clarity to complex challenges, along with a deeply collaborative approach that brings out the best in those around him," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "His ability to align people, purpose and strategy will be essential as we continue advancing our people priorities and building a culture that supports our caregivers and our long-term vision and mission."

Before joining Mercy in 2021, Moir served as enterprise vice president of people and culture at Centura Health. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and Sanford Health, where he led transformative human resources initiatives across large health systems.

Moir has a bachelor's and MBA from University of South Dakota and a Ph.D. in leadership and organizational change from Antioch University.

As Mercy continues to grow and care for more patients in the communities it serves, focusing on hiring, recruiting and retaining its co-workers is a key strategy. Moir will lead the human resources team across Mercy to serve Mercy caregivers through compensation and benefits, co-worker health, culture of inclusion, organizational effectiveness, talent acquisition and talent relations.

"We have a special mission and culture at Mercy and Mo's top job will be to ensure our mission and culture engage the hearts and minds of all caregivers who call Mercy home," said Mackin. "We will deliver on our new care model and build a better patient experience with dedicated caregivers who have a heart for service. Attracting, retaining and supporting them is crucial in serving our communities and being the top choice for patients and the best place to work in health care for caregivers."

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy