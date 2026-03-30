Mercy St. Louis Uses Sci-Fi-Like Tech to Destroy Liver Tumors Without a Single Incision

First histotripsy system in Missouri; among first 100 in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumors destroyed by bubble clouds may sound like science fiction, but surgical oncologists at Mercy Hospital St. Louis will soon make it a reality. Mercy will be the first in Missouri to treat liver tumors with the Edison® Histotripsy System, a completely non-invasive technology that liquefies tumors without surgery, chemotherapy or radiation. The first patient procedure is slated for late April. VIDEO: See Histotripsy in action.

Mercy is the first in Missouri to offer Histotripsy, surgery without incisions, for patients with liver tumors. Speed Speed

The Edison system is an image-guided sonic beam therapy that enables physicians to deliver highly precise, personalized histotripsy treatments. Histotripsy uses focused, pulsed sound waves to mechanically break down and liquefy targeted tissue, avoiding the heat, needles and ionizing energy required by traditional cancer treatments.

"This is a game changer for our patients," said Dr. Peter DiPasco, Mercy surgical oncologist and chief physician executive for Mercy cancer services. "For people diagnosed with liver cancer or with tumors that have spread to the liver, this technology opens the door to treatment options they may never have had before – and does so with far less discomfort."

Histotripsy harnesses microscopic bubble clouds formed from natural gases within the tumor. When activated by ultrasound pulses, these bubbles rapidly expand and collapse, destroying tumor tissue while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. The technology has been studied for more than 20 years, including in multiple clinical trials, and has demonstrated high safety and efficacy in treating both primary and metastatic liver tumors. Two trials are currently evaluating the Edison System for use treating solid renal tumors and inoperable pancreatic adenocarcinoma tumors.

"Having these tools to help remove difficult tumors, including the potential for use in kidney tissue, is a major leap forward for our patients," said Dr. Gautum Agarwal, Mercy urologic oncologist and Mercy Precision Medicine director.

Mercy Hospital St. Louis is among the first 100 hospitals in the U.S. with this groundbreaking treatment. Adding histotripsy to Mercy's comprehensive liver care program underscores Mercy's commitment to providing patients with the most advanced, minimally invasive treatment options available.

To learn more about the Edison System and histotripsy, visit: histosonics.com.

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy