Mercy to Launch Health Care Cloud

For its efficiency, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, cloud hosting is an attractive alternative to infrastructure-heavy enterprise data centers. Yet, health care has shied away from the public cloud due to compliance gaps and security concerns. For health care providers, strict HIPAA patient privacy regulations, coupled with today's mounting cyber threats, pose unique challenges and are fueling the need for health care-designed cloud hosting environments.

MTS knows firsthand the unique hosting needs of health care. That's because, as the IT arm of Mercy, a 40-plus hospital health system, it delivers mission-critical technology services daily.

MTS's health care cloud is supported by its HIPAA-compliant data centers where it hosts Mercy's roughly 1,200 health care applications, including the Epic electronic health record for Mercy and commercial customers. Here, MTS will provide the cloud infrastructure for hosting mission-critical apps as well as business-essential systems.

Mercy is part of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and MTS's cloud service runs on VMware vSphere, the leading virtualization platform for building cloud infrastructures. By leveraging a common cloud infrastructure based on VMware, customers can easily move workloads between their private data centers and MTS's cloud, and leverage the MTS cloud service for increased flexibility, security and IT agility.

Scott Richert, Mercy's vice president of enterprise infrastructure, sees the need through the eyes of his peers. "Health care's tech leaders want to migrate to get the cloud's benefits without the cloud's risks, but a good solution has been hard to find," he said. "This is the same equipment I'd buy for my enterprise data centers, with the same high service standard we hold for ourselves. Now, with VMware, there's a way to share enterprise-class cloud hosting with our health care community."

MTS's new health care cloud will be available beginning in late spring 2018. Learn more at MercyTechnology.net/solutions/cloud.

