MERCYFIRST, LONGSTANDING NEW YORK-BASED NOT-FOR-PROFIT, HONORS VANCORD AS CORPORATE HONOREE

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancord is pleased to announce that beloved New York-based nonprofit, MercyFirst held their annual Angel of Hope Gala at the beautiful Rainbow Room, atop NYC's Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, November 7, celebrating its 130th Anniversary. The event honored those who have been especially supportive of MercyFirst's mission throughout the year, naming Vancord as their Corporate Honoree.

Says MercyFirst President and CEO, Renée Skolaski, "Vancord is crucial for us at MercyFirst. As a nonprofit social service agency, we serve children and families across the New York Region. While we excel in social work, Vancord provides the essential technological expertise we lack. This partnership is invaluable, and we acknowledge Vancord as an indispensable ally in our mission."

"We are truly honored to have been chosen by MercyFirst as their 2024 Angel of Hope Corporate Honoree," says Vancord CEO, Michael Grande. "MercyFirst's mission resonates profoundly with us at Vancord, as we share a commitment to the transformative power of community, compassion, and opportunity. We deeply believe in the importance of giving back and are excited to continue supporting their impactful, life-changing work."

MercyFirst has been supporting children and families since 1894. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, it began as an orphanage and now serves over 3,000 children, teens, and families annually in the New York Metropolitan area. With a professionally trained staff, MercyFirst provides trauma-informed interventions through programs across New York City (Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island) and Long Island.

Vancord, a New England-based Managed Security Service Provider, specializes in Information Technology and Cybersecurity. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, Vancord provides top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response. Most recently, the company achieved designation as an Azure Solutions partner of Microsoft. The elevated status is a logical next step for Vancord, who continue to integrate a cloud-first enterprise strategy across all of their solutions.

Vancord is proud to call MercyFirst both a client and a partner. Journalists interested in hearing more about the organization can tune into the latest episode of Vancord's CyberSound Podcast , featuring aforementioned MercyFirst CEO, Renee Skolaski.

