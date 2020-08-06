MercyOne partners with LucidHealth to expand capabilities in Northeast Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MercyOne is partnering with LucidHealth to expand its radiology and imaging capabilities to patients throughout Northeast Iowa. Longtime radiologists with strong ties to MercyOne - Dr. Meg Krishnan, Dr. Kevin He, Dr. Emil Hurst and Dr. Robert Filippone – will continue to provide high quality imaging care throughout these communities with the support of their tenured colleagues at MercyOne and in collaboration with LucidHealth's innovative technology solutions.

Together, these organizations will continue to deliver best-in-class patient care with a commitment to 24/7 subspecialized imaging, rapid turnaround times and a robust vascular & interventional radiology program. The shared dedication to clinical excellence is further defined by our aligned strategic and operational focus on population health.

"The transition to a new partnership with LucidHealth required both teams to work seamlessly to meet the needs of our patients and community," said Kris Messner, Director of Imaging at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. "The experience, subspecialization and advanced technology that LucidHealth brings to our organization is extremely important as we aim to be the first choice for radiology and imaging services in the communities we serve."

"Our ability to seamlessly integrate our technology with MercyOne's key hospital systems (EMR, PACs, Voice Recognition) enables our radiology specialists to provide rapid turnaround times regardless of the study location," said Mark Alfonso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, LucidHealth. "Our shared commitment to providing optimal healthcare for every patient, every time has made the decision to partner with MercyOne a simple one."

About MercyOne

MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. At more than 20,000 colleagues strong, MercyOne makes health the highest priority. The system's medical centers, clinics and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond. Headquartered in central Iowa, MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) and Trinity Health – two of the country's foremost, not-for-profit Catholic health organizations. For more information, please visit www.MercyOne.org.

About MercyOne Northeast Iowa

MercyOne's northeast Iowa region is a faith-based 511-bed, not-for-profit health care provider with medical centers in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Oelwein. Services in the region also include more than 40 primary care and specialty care clinics. After 140 years of service to northeast Iowa, the region became part of MercyOne in 2016 to continue the tradition of providing personalized care.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a technology-enabled radiology services company providing the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care to hospitals and health systems. With more than 200 radiologists servicing care sites across 5 states, LucidHealth utilizes proprietary software, RadAssist, to integrate radiology workflow that directs imaging studies to the appropriate subspecialized radiologist. This solution enables real-time access to comparative studies across disparate hospitals and health systems, affords on-the-spot access to full quality images and provides a host of imaging data analytics that increase productivity, decrease turnaround times, and enhance patient care. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.



