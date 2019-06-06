Meredith Announces Reimagining Of Entertainment Weekly Brand

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) – the leading diversified media company reaching nearly 190 million American consumers each month including almost 90 percent of U.S. millennial women – announced today a reimagining of the Entertainment Weekly brand that includes PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman taking the reins as Editor-in-Chief, along with increased investment in EW.com and digital, social, video and experiential platforms.

JD Heyman Elevated to Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief from Deputy Editor of PEOPLE Entertainment Weekly logo (PRNewsfoto/Entertainment Weekly)

"Entertainment Weekly remains one of the most trusted brands in the entertainment industry, and we plan to deepen our connection with our loyal fans," said Bruce Gersh, President of the Meredith Entertainment Group that includes PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and People en Español. "With the vision and experience to produce premium entertainment content, JD Heyman is the perfect choice as we reimagine the EW brand for accelerated growth and success. I want to thank Henry Goldblatt, who is stepping down as EW's editorial leader after a distinguished 17-year tenure, and I wish him the best in his next chapter."

The August issue will mark Entertainment Weekly's first as a monthly and is timed to Comic Con, the largest celebration of the contribution of comics to art and culture. Featuring a perfect binding, the monthly issue will include more insider access, humor and in-depth coverage about the entertainment world in a more deluxe product. The magazine will continue to produce special interest magazines to coincide with big entertainment industry moments.

Entertainment Weekly will also enhance its 24/7, up-to-the-minute entertainment news on its digital, social, video and experiential platforms, including its weeklong and monthly digital packages, digital-only feature reporting and in-depth guides for tentpole events. It will also produce first-ever digital-only covers featuring A-list stars of a major movie franchise with the first scheduled for release in the first week of July. A full EW audio slate with podcasts and connected audio platforms, as well as a completely refreshed video slate, is planned. Also, more exclusive screenings, panels, curated events and festival partnerships, including the Toronto International Film Festival, are in the works.

"Entertainment Weekly is the holy grail for entertainment enthusiasts," Heyman said. "With the transition to a new monthly frequency, readers can expect more of what they love: more access, more memorable features, more in-depth conversation about Hollywood and its brightest talent. We will continue to enhance the beloved EW covers, which are the gold standard for the entertainment community, and the new monthly cover story will be even more sought after by celebrities. We believe the entire issue will be even a more highly prized commodity and collectible item for our passionate fans."

Heyman brings deep entertainment ties and experience to Entertainment Weekly. As Deputy Editor of PEOPLE since 2014, he capitalized on PEOPLE's position as the leader in breaking news and access journalism. Heyman also built new franchises, such as "25 Women Changing the World," that made PEOPLE a stronger force in Hollywood and beyond. Under Heyman's leadership, PEOPLE's entertainment content team was transformed into a cutting edge force in reporting, editorial-business partnerships and the ideation of next-generation ideas in magazine-making, digital news, TV and social media. His work also includes nurturing successful partnerships at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, Emmys, and the Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals, as well as on-camera and development roles with the PeopleTV OTT network.

On the digital front, Will Lee, Senior Vice President, Digital, Meredith Entertainment Group, will continue to lead the digital business for both PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, with aggressive plans to invest in the expansion of EW's digital platforms. EW.com will enhance its position as the most urgent and relevant digital newsroom in entertainment while also introducing an essential suite of new digital experiences for all surfaces and devices, wherever the audience demands interaction and information.

The last issue of Entertainment Weekly in its current print form will be the July 5 issue on sale June 25.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including almost 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

