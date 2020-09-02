Meredith Brands MyLife And Cozi Support Students and Families As Kids Head Back To Learning

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced that two of its brands, MyLife and Cozi, are presenting solutions to support students, families and educators while bolstering social emotional learning and organization during these stressful times. MyLife is leveraging its award-winning mindfulness techniques to help users find peace of mind and emotional strength and Cozi Family Organizer, the leading calendar app for families, is helping households stay in sync with kids' class schedules, parents' work routines and everyone's daily appointments. The two brands have created customized back-to-school experiences that include emotional check-ins, school and classroom calendar integrations, specialized content and more.

MyLife

As families face greater stress and anxiety, MyLife's signature emotional check-in experience and over 400 personalized mindfulness activities are go-to resources to help parents and their kids practice mindfulness together. Already used by tens of thousands of teachers across the country, MyLife launched MyLife for Schools for the 2020-2021 back-to-school season, and it has already been provided to over a dozen schools. This web-based tool can be used in the classroom, in distance learning or for hybrid schedules and provides a place where middle- and high-school students can go to practice emotional regulation skills using a personalized approach that meets students where they are emotionally. Teachers and educators can also access roll-up reporting to get a pulse on the emotional state of their students in real time, helping them to quickly adapt and navigate these stressful times. MyLife for Schools provides the tools and resources students need to engage with social emotional learning.

"Unlike any other year, this back-to-school season comes with many unknowns in an already stressful time and we're committed to helping bring classrooms and family rooms into better balance. Our science-backed resources and expert-driven content provide a total tool kit for families and educators to assist them in managing their workload while prioritizing mindfulness," said Julie Campistron, MyLife Co-Founder.

Cozi

According to Cozi's recent Back-to-School Survey, most parents say their school reopening plan will make it harder to manage the logistics of family life. Cozi was designed with the unique needs of families in mind, and it has launched enhancements to its signature organizational tool kit for the realities of this year's back-to-school season.

"This new style of at-home learning and living means increased housework, chores, cooking and more. Now, there is an added responsibility of helping kids stay on top of the school day, which is a new job for a lot of parents. Our back-to-school schedules are complicated this year, and Cozi provides new tools to help parents meet the season head-on," said Courtney Mason, General Manager of Cozi.

Cozi's new Back to School Resource Center will play a key role in distance-learner success. The 2020 resource center includes instructions for school calendar integration using Schoology, Google Classroom, Canvas and more, helping parents see their kids' daily class schedules, help kids track various school due dates and let everyone see when working-from-home parents are available to help.

