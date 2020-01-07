Meredith Brands' PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Parents Achieve Record-Breaking Readership Gains According To MRI-Simmons Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) category-leading brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Parents have achieved record-breaking performances in audience with several ranking within the top 10 against key target segments, according to the MRI-Simmons Fall 2019 report, released in December.

Meredith also leads in advertising sales with a nearly 50% share of market relative to competitive lifestyle brands (Kantar/PIB). Meredith's share of market versus this set increased to 48.3% from 44.4% from July-November 2019 versus the same period in 2018. The industry's share of market increased to 36.8% from 34.7% during the same period.

"These strong, robust audience and advertising increases reinforce the demand and relevance of our brands from consumers and advertisers alike," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "Our record-breaking audience gains expand Meredith's scale and reaffirms that our trusted content is more popular than ever. Thanks to our talented editorial teams, the authority of our best-in-class brands as well as the power of print continues to resonate with our varied and passionate audiences."

According to MRI-Simmons, 14 of Meredith's brands experienced significant gains in total audience compared to the same period in 2018, including Allrecipes (+26%), EatingWell (+15%) and PEOPLE en Español (+15%). In total Meredith reaches more than 63 million women – nearly 1 in 2 women in the U.S. (49%).

Key Highlights

Reach of Women Readers:

(#1) Better Homes & Gardens

(#2) PEOPLE

(#7) Southern Living

Reach of Adult Readers:

(#2) PEOPLE

(#3) Better Homes & Gardens

(#10) Southern Living

Reach of Women Millennials:

(#1) PEOPLE

(#2) Better Homes & Gardens

(#5) Parents

Reach of Women Latinas:

(#1) PEOPLE

(#2) PEOPLE en Español

(#4) Better Homes & Gardens

Reach of Moms:

(#1) PEOPLE

(#2) Better Homes & Gardens

(#4) Parents

Reach of Adult Millennials (b. 1977-1996):

(#1) PEOPLE

(#3) Better Homes & Gardens

(#15) Parents

Reach of Adult Latinos:

(#1) PEOPLE en Español

(#2) PEOPLE

(#7) Better Homes & Gardens

For more information, access the MRI-Simmons Fall 2019 Report.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

