Meredith Corporation And Drew And Jonathan Scott Of HGTV's Property Brothers Name New Magazine, Reveal

Drew and Jonathan Scott announced today that the name of their new quarterly magazine is Reveal. /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP www.meredith.com ) -- the leading media and marketing company, reaching 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women—and globally recognized lifestyle tastemakersannounced today that the name of their new quarterly magazine is

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 "The word Reveal perfectly captures the mood of the magazine. We plan to reveal more about ourselves and showcase incredible people whose lives and work inspires us. It's all about simple steps to get the most out of life and there will be no shortage of tips and tricks to make it happen," the twin TV hosts of the hugely popular HGTV series, Property Brothers, explained.

With its tagline —"It all starts at home"— Reveal will share the twin brothers' "dream big" philosophy on life, and will infuse ideas and storytelling that inspire personal growth and happiness into every issue with home at the core. In addition to focusing on Drew and Jonathan's exclusive take on home décor and design, Reveal will spotlight entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more. It will feature bold photography and a heavy paper stock, as well as a limited amount of advertising, providing premium clients with an opportunity to reach a high-quality audience.

Reveal will debut on newsstands nationwide on January 10, 2020, with a cover price of $9.99 and an initial newsstand print run of 750,000. Through its channels Meredith has already begun soliciting a premium pricing annual subscription of four issues for $20. Consumers interested in subscribing can do so at Magazine.Store/Reveal.

"Drew and Jonathan are constantly trying to one-up each other in a fun, entertaining way. We're excited to take this chemistry and translate it to print," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "The advertising interest in this new product has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're very pleased to share it with consumers and advertisers alike in January."

ABOUT SCOTT BROTHERS GLOBAL LLC

Scott Brothers Global and its founders, Drew and Jonathan Scott, are the creators behind some of the world's leading lifestyle and entertainment brands and companies. Scott Living is their rapidly expanding collection of indoor furniture, décor, textiles and bedding, which is currently available at a variety of North American retailers, including Amazon, QVC, Michaels, Wayfair, Lowe's and Kohl's.

Drew and Jonathan are hosts and producers of multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home. Produced by their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries. In addition to their shows and home collections, Drew and Jonathan Scott are New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling authors and the founders of Casaza, an online design inspiration platform. Earlier this year, they launched their internationally popular mobile game, Property Brothers Home Design.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

