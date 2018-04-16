Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), one of America's leading media and marketing companies, and Magenta, a young and dynamic content factory, launch Fortune Italy [www.fortuneita.com], it was announced today. The magazine will be distributed in Italy, Switzerland and Montecarlo, and will cover a range of topics from the economy and politics, to technology, startups and innovation. Through a license agreement with Meredith Corporation and Magenta, Fortune Italy will be published monthly in Italian.

Fortune Italy will include features from the U.S edition of the magazine, as well as original content from its staff in Italy. Fortune Italy Senior Editor Fabio Insenga will lead the editorial staff and coordinate a team of internal editors and 25 contributors and correspondents. The magazine's first print edition will be available on newsstands June 2, 2018.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Magenta to bring the Fortune brand to Italy," said Alan Murray, Meredith Corporation Chief Content Officer and Fortune President. "We look forward to expanding Fortune's reach to readers in Italy, who will look to the brand as a valued source of business news and information."

"Launching Fortune Italy completes our vision to introduce some of the most authoritative magazines in the world into the Italian market," said Leonardo Donato, CEO of Magenta. "The Italian edition of Fortune will be an island of democracy, in which entrepreneurs, managers, experts, journalists and international personalities share experiences and skills and suggest solutions to decision-makers."

"We plan to report on in-depth analyses of economic and financial trends," said Francesco Maria Avitto, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune Italy. "We'll pay great attention to sustainability and social and environmental responsibility issues and to new challenges in health and energy. Also with our events, which will encompass important themes from green economy, to health, finance, design, travel and technology."

Visit www.fortuneita.com to find the latest trends in business, success stories, newsletters, rankings and videos.

Meredith Corporation also publishes international licensed editions of Fortune in China, Greece, India, Korea, Mexico and Turkey.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 85% of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty, fashion, news and sports. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. The Meredith National Media Group also includes The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Magenta is a young and dynamic content factory committed to producing services, information, culture and entertainment with great attention to editorial care. Mission of the group is to create value offering, to its readers and its customers, products of great quality. Build stories with added value. Inspire. Stimulating debates. All brands of which it is licensee (FORTUNE, MAXIM, FOOD & WINE and ISLANDS) are born to feed passions, stimulating interest, satisfying curiosity. Magenta is proposed as a media company, being able to rely on brand leaders in their markets at international level.

