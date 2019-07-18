Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines

NEW YORK and DES MOINES, Iowa, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:MDP; meredith.com) Special Interest Media Group, the nation's largest distributor of premium brand content and The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT; nytco.com), a global media organization, are introducing a series of Times-branded special edition publications that will be available at Meredith's Magazine Store, Amazon and on retail newsstands nationwide beginning July 26. The inaugural "Summer of '69" issue will coincide with The New York Times coverage of the 50-year anniversary of that summer. As part of the collaboration, there are plans for five subsequent issues devoted to other historical events, significant milestones and cultural subjects.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

"Combining the extraordinary, authoritative content from The New York Times with our broad scale and retail expertise is an unbeatable combination in the marketplace," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Times on this first-ever collaboration that will expand our premium content offerings for a new and existing passionate group of readers."

On the news, Michael Greenspon, Global Head, NYT Licensing & Print Innovation, added, "For over 160 years, The New York Times has been committed to the belief that great journalism has the power to make a reader's life richer and more fulfilling. Collaborating with Meredith on this series is an opportunity for us to highlight some of our best work, while also attracting more curious and engaged readers."

The venture marks The New York Times' first standalone magazine on newsstands. The issues will each have a retail price of approximately $14.99 US and $17.99 CAN.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

