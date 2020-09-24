Meredith Corporation and TIME Partner on Commemorative Edition Honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life and Legacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced that Meredith Premium Publishing, the company's special interest magazine operation, has joined forces with TIME on a special issue dedicated to the extraordinary life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This commemorative edition features an exclusive introduction by President Bill Clinton, as well as high praise of Ginsburg from both sides of the political aisle, a selection of the Justice's most historic cases and reflections on RBG's surprising turn late in life as a pop-culture icon. On sale now for $14.99, this bookazine is available at Magazine.Store, on Amazon and at retailers nationwide.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among the fiercest champions of gender equality and women's rights of our time. We applaud her unstoppable, unapologetic work—a powerful legacy that will live on for generations," said Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines. "As a company that serves nearly 95% of all U.S. women, we salute her and honor the exceptional powerhouse and changemaker she was."

In a remarkable career that spanned six decades, Justice Ginsburg helped shape law and culture in the U.S. through her passion for justice, advocacy for gender equality and unflinching dedication to democracy. Even before her 1993 nomination by President Bill Clinton to become the second woman seated on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg's career was impressive: She was the first woman to receive tenure on the Columbia University Law School faculty, co-founded the ACLU's Women's Rights Project and argued several landmark anti-sex-discrimination cases before the Supreme Court. On the bench, Ginsburg's opinions made history up until her death at 87 years old on September 18, 2020, though it was her dissents—sharp, precise and passionate, especially those that were delivered from the bench—that garnered the most attention.

The issue is part of several special edition projects involved in Meredith Premium Publishing's partnership with TIME. Meredith Premium Publishing (MPP) produces more than 300 special interest issues per year, most priced between $10 and $15, with nearly 1.3 million pockets nationwide and over 42% of the premium bookazine category. Recent launches from MPP include Sweet July with Ayesha Curry, Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott and the reimaginations of Rachael Ray In Season, Traditional Home, Coastal Living and Cooking Light.

