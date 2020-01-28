Meredith Corporation And U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance Partner To Launch Content Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching more than 180 million American consumers, in partnership with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA), today announced the launch of a new dedicated content platform covering real-time trends and topics important to the entire food and agriculture ecosystem and consumers nationwide this spring at usfarmersandranchers.org.

Tapping into the editorial expertise of Successful Farming and the creative capabilities of Meredith's Foundry Food & Agriculture team, the platform will leverage Meredith's real-time data and consumer insights to identify trending topics and issues important to this audience. It will bridge the food and agricultural industries through custom content around sustainability, carbon sequestration, climate-smart farming, and food source awareness initiatives. Multi-platform content will be produced across a wide range of channels, including articles and infographics, videos, and podcasts.

"Consumers are connected to food more than ever before, with a heightened focus on sustainability of the food chain and the rise in popularity of 'farm to fork' engagement. The combination of Foundry Food & Agriculture's creative expertise, Meredith's market knowledge, and USFRA's mission and base enables us to provide industry-leading content that addresses these relevant and dynamic trends," said Scott Mortimer, Vice President and Group Publisher of Meredith Agrimedia. "We are excited to partner with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance on this new content platform. Since the founding of Meredith Corporation in 1902 with Successful Farming, we have been deeply rooted in connecting consumers by providing valuable and informative content across all platforms."

"Our mission is to bring farm and food together to co-create the future of our food systems," says Erin Fitzgerald, USFRA CEO. "To do that we need to connect with those leaders and bring the world-class information about what sustainable food systems look like. Our partnership with Meredith allows us to do just that with their deep bench of farm and food content creators."

"The Foundry Food & Agriculture Team produces next-generation content that engages viewers and readers and drives them to action. We leverage our extraordinary brands, award-winning creative talent and proprietary data to form unparalleled and impactful custom content experiences for our marketing partners in authentic, meaningful ways," said Matt Petersen, Senior Vice President of The Foundry Food & Agriculture. "We are thrilled to work with USFRA on this project to provide ground-breaking content that is relevant to consumer interests, entertainment and information."

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

ABOUT SUCCESSFUL FARMING

Successful Farming Magazine, published by Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com), serves the diverse business, production, and information needs of families who make farming and ranching their business. The magazine reaches over 390,000 subscribers and aims to help them make money and save time in the farming business. First published in 1902, Successful Farming was the inaugural magazine to be published by Meredith Corporation. It is now a multi-platform brand featuring the magazine, www.agriculture.com, a weekly TV show on RFD-TV, e-newsletters, and social media.

ABOUT USFRA

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA) represents farmer and rancher-led organizations, and food and agricultural partners, with a common vision to further our global sustainable food systems. We believe farmers uniquely contribute to nourishing our planet, people, and natural resources. Our focus is creating a proactive collaboration between the best minds in food, agriculture, science, and technology to co-create solutions that will result in environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Learn more at www.usfarmersandranchers.org.

