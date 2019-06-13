Meredith Corporation Announces 2019 Meredith Excellence Awards Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching nearly 190 million American consumers – including almost 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women – today announced the winners of the 2019 Meredith Excellence Awards in both Editorial and Marketing categories. The Meredith Excellence Awards recognize the best of the company's content created and published during the previous calendar year.

"I congratulate all of the honorees of the Meredith Excellence Awards and thank every employee nominated across the National Media Group for their dedication and talented work," said Tom Harty, President and CEO of Meredith Corporation. "This is the first year the Excellence Awards have been held since our acquisition of Time Inc., and it is extremely rewarding to see all our employees come together to recognize and celebrate editorial and marketing excellence from our incredible and powerful brands. Meredith employees are the reason this company is successful and will continue to be successful in the future."

Each winning group receives $3,000 in prize money to divide among its nominees. Industry experts in the marketing and editorial fields unaffiliated with Meredith served as judges. A full list of winners can be found below.

2019 Meredith Excellence Award Winners

EDITORIAL

Cover of the Year – Selected by Corporate and National Media Group Employees

InStyle – August 2018

Digital Design

REAL SIMPLE

"REAL SIMPLE Home"

Katie Holdefehr, Lauren Phillips, Stephanie Sisco

General Excellence in Photography

Meredith Travel Marketing

"Nevada Arts, Culture and Heritage Guide"

Meredith Travel Marketing Content Studio Team

General Excellence in Video

Better Homes & Gardens

"The Dirt with Stephen Orr"

Karen Berner, Matt Clark, Rachel Haugo

Magazine Design

Entertainment Weekly

"Hollywood's Greatest Untold Stories: Harry Potter Edition"

Erica Bonkowski, Chuck Kerr, James Kim, Anne Latini, Faith Stafford

Multimedia

The Foundry

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Fuel Your Family Road Trip Fun"

Emma Diab, Eliza Dillard, Lou Gubitosi, Margarita Mayoral, Colin McNamara, Blair Thill, Felecia Wolff, Lauren Zerboulis

Most Valuable Performer

Stephanie Sisco, REAL SIMPLE

Public Service

EatingWell

"This Man Wants You to Eat More Meat"

EatingWell Editorial Team

Service Journalism

Allrecipes Magazine

"Cocktail Confidential"

Nichole Aksamit, Juli Hale

MARKETING

Overall Excellence

Brand Licensing

"What Makes You Happy"

Toye Cody, Sharayah Croy, Bradford Hong, Ashley Hopson, Barry Norgaard, Anne O'Brien, Max Wilker, Molly Wood

Entertainment Weekly

"EW Comic-Con 2018"

Lisa Briel, Christina Cordero, Christy Kamimura, Ai-Linh Nguyen, Kelsey Pennell

Entertainment and Multicultural Marketing

"PEOPLE World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest"

Erin Finnegan, Taylor Messiter, Carlos Quintero

SHAPE

"Hair That Moves With You with SHAPE X TRESemmé"

Amourelle Bernhey, Madeline Fabbro

Design Excellence

Family Circle

"Who's in Your Family Circle?"

Cheryl Campbell, Holly Morrison, Sandra Salerno, Cynthia Walsh,

InStyle

"2018 Golden Gloves Elevator"

Brian Anstey, Macey Hall

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including almost 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

