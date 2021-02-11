Meredith Corporation Brands PEOPLE, Allrecipes and Better Homes & Gardens Rank No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 Of Top 10 Largest Brand Audiences Across Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) category-leading brands—PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Martha Stewart Living, Magnolia Journal and PARENTS—have achieved significant performances in audience rankings, according to the latest Magazine Media 360° Brand Audience Report produced by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) for December 2020, covering nearly 100 magazine brands and 21 publishing companies.

PEOPLE ranks No. 1 in Total Brand Audience across platforms at 88.0 million, followed by Allrecipes at No. 2 with 75.1 million and Better Homes & Gardens at No. 8 with 35.4 million.

"We're proud of our talented teams for their continued passion and commitment to informing and enriching the lives of our massive audiences, which reach nearly 95% of all women nationwide. There has never been a more important time for providing essential and inspiring fact-based content and storytelling," said Catherine Levene, President, Meredith's National Media Group.

Other highlights are as follows:

PRINT & DIGITAL AUDIENCE:

PEOPLE ranks No. 2 with 27.5 million

ranks No. 2 with Better Homes & Gardens ranks No. 3 with 25.6 million

ranks No. 3 with Southern Living ranks No. 8 with 12.7 million

WEB AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 2 with 12.4 million

ranks No. 2 with PEOPLE ranks No. 6 with 5.4 million

MOBILE WEB AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 1 with 47.6 million

ranks No. 1 with PEOPLE ranks No. 2 with 44.5 million

ranks No. 2 with Entertainment Weekly ranks No. 9 with 14.8 million

VIDEO AUDIENCE:

PEOPLE ranks No. 6 with 10.6 million

Meredith brands also performed well in the Average Monthly Audience percentage growth comparison for December 2020 versus 2019. Entertainment Weekly's print and digital audience increased 16.2% at No. 7 in the set. EatingWell's web audience rose 119.5%, ranking No. 3 in the set, followed by Martha Stewart Living at No. 4 with a 117.6% increase. Magnolia Journal's mobile web audience rose 68.6%, ranking No. 10 in the category. PARENTS' video audience grew 226.1% at No. 3 in the set, while EatingWell's Video Audience rose 118.0% for a No. 6 ranking.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio.

