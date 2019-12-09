Meredith Corporation Extends Multiyear Licensing Contract For Better Homes & Gardens-Branded Products Exclusively At Walmart

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com)—the leading media and marketing company, with national brands serving 185 million Americans and 90 percent of U.S. female millennials—today announced an extension of its licensing agreement through mid-2024 for its successful line of Better Homes & Gardens-branded products at Walmart in the United States and Canada.

"At over 4,000 stores nationwide and increasingly online, Walmart shoppers continue to demonstrate their passion and loyalty for the style, quality and value of Better Homes & Gardens products," said Thomas Witschi, President of Meredith Consumer Products. "We're enthusiastic about the expanded breadth and style appeal of our home and outdoor lines. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Walmart."

The Better Homes & Gardens brand came to Walmart stores in 1998 and ten years later expanded its existing gardening product line into the broader home category. Since then, the number of items has increased six-fold from 500 to over 3,000 today.

Major product categories include sheets, comforters and quilts; dinnerware and kitchen textiles; bath hardware, towels and rugs; home décor, such as decorative pillows, window treatments, candles and furniture; outdoor furniture and accessories; and live plants.

"The home line at Walmart truly brings the Better Homes & Gardens brand to life," said Stephen Orr, Editor-in-Chief, Better Homes & Gardens. "Consumers can express their own personal style with hundreds of on-trend options, all at the affordable prices for which Walmart is known. We've recently delved even deeper into these core categories, offering a broader range of styles to Walmart shoppers."

Consumer research continually demonstrates that the Better Homes & Gardens audience, as well as the larger Meredith audience, are frequent Walmart shoppers.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching 40 million readers a month via the most trusted print magazine, the brand also extends across a robust website, multiple social platforms, tablet editions, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels its readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface, and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is published 12 times a year by Meredith Corporation, with a rate base of 7.6 million.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home.

Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com.

Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

