Meredith Corporation Included on Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation has been included on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced earlier today and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"As one of America's leading media and marketing companies, we are devoted to providing our consumers with essential, inspiring and trusted content; making our operations more environmentally friendly; and creating a just and inclusive environment for everyone," said Meredith Chairman and CEO Tom Harty. "Along with our 5,000 employees, I am honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for our commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, and the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perceptions of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

Newsweek's list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

"Our list of America's Most Responsible Companies highlights the firms that are best when it comes to doing good," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief. "Congratulations to everyone at Meredith for earning this recognition."

