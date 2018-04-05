Meredith Corporation Joins Wright's Media Growing Client Roster

"Publishers continue evolving the way their intellectual property is distributed, managed, and presented to readers. Partnering with Wright's Media will allow us to develop new licensing opportunities that will give our brands an additional revenue stream through utilizing current editorial content. We look forward to a long partnership that leverages their many years of content licensing experience," said Larry Sommers, Vice President at Meredith Content Licensing.

Wright's Media will work with Meredith to develop and market potential new awards programs by providing a dedicated research and sales team that works to identify sellable opportunities for their lifestyle brands.

"Beginning a partnership with a company such as Meredith has truly been one of the proudest moments in my 15 years leading the Wright's Media team. I know this will be a long-standing relationship that will benefit both organizations," said Richard Wright, President & CEO at Wright's Media.

For more information on the Wright's/Meredith partnership please visit: http://licensing.wrightsmedia.com/meredith.

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com, as well as innovative business-to-business marketing solutions provided by Meredith Xcelerated Marketing.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

About Wright's Media

Wright's Media provides content licensing solutions to businesses that drive revenues and steer brands to the forefront of this technology. Whether seeking to outsource reprints, content licensing or searching for ways to profit in-house, Wright's Media offers the right solutions.

By consistently providing top-quality products such as hard-copy article reprints, content and brand licensing, E-prints, digital prints, plaques, rights and permissions, and high-tech virtual interactive prints; Wright's Media has become one of the magazine industry's most respected providers of multimedia and content management solutions.

