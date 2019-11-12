Meredith Corporation Launches FOOD & WINE China

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; meredith.com) today announced it has launched FOOD & WINE China through a licensing partnership with Huasheng Media. FOOD & WINE's Chinese language edition is published bimonthly and is available in major cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

"This new international title is a testament to the power and relevance of our best-in-class brands," said David Johnson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Meredith. "We're pleased to provide FOOD & WINE to new audiences and markets and plan to continue to extend our capabilities on a global scale."

FOOD & WINE China marks the third edition of the brand's rapidly growing international network. FOOD & WINE Mexico launched in February 2018, and FOOD & WINE Italy made its debut in December 2018.

Sen Li has been named Editor-in-Chief of FOOD & WINE China. Li is responsible for all local content and will also focus on adapting the brand to serve the local market. Li has more than nine years' experience working for lifestyle publications in China and holds a master's degree in comparative literature.

"I am thrilled to extend the FOOD & WINE brand to China and share original content highlighting our country's rich culinary culture," said Li. "We are honored to have this opportunity to expand our ever-evolving portfolio."

Recently, FOOD & WINE China hosted an Avocado Festival in Shanghai, creating significant buzz for the publication. The Deputy Consul General of Mexico, Carlos Valera Paulino, attended, while Managing Director of Sopexa China, Augustin Missoffe, shared insights of health and quality food. Thirteen restaurants gathered on-site for the event and the tags #haveanavocado and #superavocadofrommexicofestival reached 25 million users on Weibo.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

Huasheng Media is China's leading content and service provider in lifestyle and fashion. Adhering to the highest standard of publishing and journalism and collaborating with top international media brands, Huasheng is devoted to discovering and reporting on authentic lifestyle and trends in China, for Chinese and international readers and consumers. The media brands under Huasheng annually produce more than 240 high-standard magazine covers, over 12,000 pages of original content and more than 6,500 pieces of original WeChat content. Huasheng also serves consumers and business partners with high-quality solutions in creative consulting, district planning, campus activities and family social events.

