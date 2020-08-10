Meredith Corporation Launches Meredith Data Studio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the leading brand-led media company reaching more than 190 million American consumers and nearly 95% of all U.S. women, today launches its Meredith Data Studio, a suite of advertising solutions leveraging the company's vast, proprietary, first-party data and predictive insights capabilities to help inform its partners' marketing, product and business strategies. The offerings feature full-service data solutions, predictive analytics, paid consulting and self-service tools, all powered by Meredith's 360 platform, an end-to-end audience insights and activation platform designed for managed or self-service access, as well as predictive capabilities to analyze billions of intent signals and engagements to trends and purchase intent in order to deliver precisely targeted audience and contextual advertising.

"As a brand-led organization that reaches nearly 95% of American women, Meredith possesses rich, exclusive data with massive scale in content-rich environments. Using those assets, we've built an exclusive, in-depth 12,000+-term taxonomy, a proprietary identity graph and over 12 billion intent signals to achieve an unmatched, comprehensive and timely understanding of women and their purchase intent – the holy grail for our partners," explains Alysia Borsa, Chief Business & Data Officer, who oversees Meredith Data Studio.

Meredith Data Studio fuels the identification and activation of new audiences, products and channel opportunities for partners. While Meredith has provided unique data-driven solutions to clients for many years, the following are new offerings within the Meredith Data Studio storefront:

Meredith 360 Platform : This proprietary end-to-end audience insights and activation platform, available as managed or self-service (coming soon), empowers partners to access 800+ first-party data segments, create custom segments or onboard their own data to gain a richer understanding of their audiences. A new interface enables partners to identify trends, understand audiences and directly activate highly customized audience segments with speed, efficiency and precision.



Having hosted client-specific events for many years, Meredith has begun launching larger-scaled Industry Insights Events , such as the Gen Z Summit held in May. Like the Gen Z Summit, Industry Insights Events will bring together in-house business intelligence, editorial expertise and industry leaders to share Predictive Trend Reports and insights on key vertical subject matter. The next summit, focused on Holiday Insights, will take place this fall.



Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers and the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the U.S. and around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees.

