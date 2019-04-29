Meredith Corporation Names Agnes B. Chapski Publisher Of InStyle

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the nation's largest brand-powered women's media company reaching more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women, today named Agnes B. Chapski Vice President and Publisher of InStyle, effective immediately. Chapski, former President of New Beauty and parent company Sandow's Beauty Engine, reports to Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines.

"An accomplished brand builder and innovative executive, Agnes is a proven leader who creates and builds revenue and profitability across consumer lifestyle brands in the beauty, fashion and luxury space," said Olson. "I'm very excited for her to join forces with the talented Laura Brown and the entire InStyle team."

Chapski helped transform New Beauty into a network of multi-platform businesses, becoming a full-service omni-channel beauty solutions company. She previously spent 18 years at Condé Nast, with the last nine years as Publisher/Chief Revenue Officer of Allure, and she was Associate Publisher of Vanity Fair and Lucky. Chapski has also held leadership roles at Weider Publications, American Express Publishing and Murdoch Publishing.

"I'm thrilled to join Meredith and InStyle, an authoritative brand that celebrates inspirational fashion and beauty content for all women," Chapski said. "InStyle ignites the desire to shop and is uniquely positioned as a must-buy for marketers looking for proven solutions and access that drive results."

ABOUT INSTYLE

InStyle, one of the most successful global fashion media brands, reaches a cross-platform audience of more than 30 million spanning print, online, digital and social media and live events. An influential leader at the nexus of celebrity, fashion, beauty and popular culture, InStyle includes the signature magazine with 13 international editions across five continents; InStyle.com; and multiple brand extensions, including the annual InStyle Awards and the "Badass Women" franchise.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. The company uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's media portfolio also includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

