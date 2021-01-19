Meredith Corporation names Erica Jensen Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) – the leading brand-led multi-platform media company reaching 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 150 million digital consumers – announced today that Erica Jensen has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective January 29. Jensen succeeds Art Slusark, who retired in November 2020.

Jensen will advise Chairman and CEO Tom Harty and Meredith's senior leadership team on communications strategies for the organization and will oversee all external and internal communications, crisis management, government relations, and environmental, social, and governance activities. She will report to Harty.

"Erica is a highly creative communicator and brings a wealth of experience to this role. I am thrilled to be able to call on her expertise as Meredith continues to grow, advance our communications strategies, and shape our brands with our audiences and communities," said Harty. "This is a pivotal time in our country – and our industry – and communication has never been more important. I am confident that with Erica's leadership and counsel, Meredith will be positioned for even more success."

Jensen currently serves as Head of Executive Communications for Principal Financial Group. She has spent her career at the Fortune 250 financial services company, working her way up through the Principal ranks. Jensen has extensive experience in executive and employee communications and in setting communications strategies for corporate initiatives, media relations, sponsorships and events, and engagement opportunities.

"This is an exciting time for Meredith as it honors and expands on its rich history of service journalism through its iconic brands, like Better Homes & Gardens, PEOPLE, and Southern Living, while embracing a forward-thinking approach to digital, advertising, e-commerce, and broadcast," Jensen said. "With strong leadership and a diversified business model, the company continues to have all the right ingredients for long-term growth. I look forward to leading the communication strategy of an organization that has inspired, entertained, and empowered American consumers for more than a century."

Jensen earned a master's degree in communication leadership from Drake University and a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Iowa State University.

Jensen is active in the Central Iowa community, serving on the Greater Des Moines Partnership's communication board and as a teaching assistant at Iowa State's Marketing 495X case competitions. She also serves on the American Council of Life Insurers PR/Communications Council.

