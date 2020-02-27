Meredith Corporation Names Jason Frierott VP & Chief Financial Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) announced today that Jason Frierott has been named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9, 2020. He succeeds Joe Ceryanec, who is retiring effective March 31.

Frierott, 46, joins Meredith following 21 years at GE, including more than 10 years as a Chief Financial Officer for several of GE's large business units. This included stints as a senior financial executive at GE Transportation, GE Power & Water and GE Energy. He also spent eight years in an executive role on GE's Corporate Audit staff.

Frierott earned a Bachelor's in Business Administration degree from the University of Arizona in 1997. Following graduation, he spent three years in GE's intensive Finance Management Program, a rotational development program providing in-depth finance and leadership training.

"Jason has a proven track record of senior financial management of multi-billion-dollar enterprises within the prestigious GE brand," said Meredith President and CEO Tom Harty. "He has led large financial teams, and we look forward to Jason applying his experience and expertise to help us grow Meredith's market-leading competitive position."

In his new role at Meredith, Frierott will lead all financial activities of the enterprise, including accounting, financial planning, treasury, investor relations, internal audit and information technology. Frierott will play key roles in strategic planning, business operations, mergers and acquisitions, and debt-reduction strategies. He will report to Harty.

"I'm extremely honored to be chosen to lead the outstanding group of financial professionals at Meredith," said Frierott. "It's an exciting time to be joining Meredith, a proven leader in the media industry across multiple distribution platforms. I look forward to playing a key role as Meredith builds upon its already strong financial position, and helping the company grow shareholder value."

