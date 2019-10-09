Meredith Corporation Names Shona Pinnock Diversity And Inclusion Director

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching approximately 180 million American consumers – including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women – announced today that Shona Pinnock has been named Diversity and Inclusion Director. Pinnock will be responsible for Meredith's diversity and inclusion programs across all locations and businesses. She reports to Senior Vice President of Human Resources Dina Nathanson.

Meredith Names Shona Pinnock Diversity and Inclusion Director

"Meredith is deeply committed to strengthening our diversity and inclusion efforts across the company and I am very excited to have Shona's knowledge and experience leading the way," said Nathanson. "Shona will bring a valuable new perspective to Meredith."

Pinnock has nearly 20 years of human resources experience in various industries including publishing, real estate, and legal. Prior to joining Meredith, she served as the Diversity and Inclusion Officer and a Human Resources Director for Consumer Reports, which under her leadership was named by Digiday as an organization "Most Committed to Diversity and Inclusion." Previously, she served as the Senior Human Resources Manager for Riverbay Corporation.

"Meredith has very strong diversity and inclusion programs already in place and a very passionate group of employees," said Pinnock. "I am thrilled to join the Meredith team and expand its current program. I am excited about the entire organization's commitment to its employees as well as the communities, customers, and clients it serves."

Pinnock is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Human Resources Certification Institute and is an active member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR). She also serves on the Boards of Directors for Coney Island Prep School, Sister to Sister International and The Violet Torch Foundation.

Pinnock received her B.A. in Sociology from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

