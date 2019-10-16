Meredith Corporation Showcases New Innovative Audio Programming Leveraging Trusted Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching more than 185 million American consumers, will today unveil its new slate of digital audio programming at the 2019 IAB Podcast Upfront. The IAB Podcast Upfront presentation, hosted at Meredith's downtown Manhattan office, highlights innovative audio programming from across Meredith's portfolio of trusted brands, including PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, and Parents.

Actress Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek will join Meredith Executives JD Heyman, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly, Shana Naomi Krochmal, Digital Director at Entertainment Weekly, and Zoë Ruderman, Editor of PEOPLE Digital, to showcase new podcasts and new seasons of popular existing podcasts from across Meredith's portfolio of brands.

"Our goal is to deliver inspirational and informative content to our audiences through their medium of choice. And when it comes to connecting with busy consumers on the go, audio from brands they trust and love is a very compelling format," said Rachel Reed, Senior Innovation Manager at Meredith Corporation. "Today, we are thrilled to announce a slate of new podcast programming, as well as extensions that continue the momentum of our existing series."

InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown will host Ladies First, a new podcast dedicated to and inspired by the women who are consistently brave, kind, and curious. Weekly interviews will highlight female changemakers and rule breakers who are providing hope and inspiration to other women.

Parents will launch It Takes a Village, a new podcast hosted by Julia Dennison, Executive Editor of Parents.com. With non-traditional families forecast to outnumber "typical" families by next year, It Takes a Village will shine a light on the beauty and diversity of family life today, tackling the hottest family topics through interviews with experts and parents—celebrity and civilian alike.

PEOPLE will also be launching a new Monday-to-Friday podcast, featuring the biggest and most compelling stories of the day across celebrity news, entertainment, royals, human interest, crime, health, and style. The daily podcast will feature PEOPLE's Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, along with PEOPLE reporters and editors to offer the story behind the story.

Entertainment Weekly's Digital Director Shana Naomi Krochmal will announce a full slate of podcast programming, including two series that build on the excitement around the sixth and final season of the popular comedy Schitt's Creek. New podcast EW On Set: Schitt's Creek premieres in January 2020, and will go live every morning after a new episode of Schitt's Creek airs, bringing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew to fans. EW's BINGE, currently in its third season, also features Schitt's Creek co-creator, showrunner, and star Dan Levy, who every Wednesday joins EW editors to revisit the first five seasons of his beloved and acclaimed show.

EW's The Awardist, which follows top contenders for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards, and Best of Shows, in which EW's TV critics will count down the best television of the decade, also return with new seasons this fall.

"Podcasting is quickly becoming mainstream for our members, both on the publisher and advertiser side alike," said Zoe Soon, Vice President for Mobile, IAB. "We are thrilled to host this important annual event at Meredith's offices, and look forward to seeing the great content from all of the presenters today."

The podcast market continues to grow rapidly, with more than 50% of the U.S. population over 12 years old listening, according to a recent report by Edison Research and Triton Digital. Podcast advertising revenue is similarly growing, with total spend forecast to surpass $1B by 2021, according to a recent study by the IAB and PwC.

