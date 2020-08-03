Meredith Corporation Teams Up With Kroger To Help Advertisers Bridge The Gap Between Inspiration And Purchase

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the leading multi-platform media company focused on women today announced that it is teaming up with The Kroger Co.'s media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), to offer a new integrated media service that will help CPG brands make advertising more shoppable. Meredith's offering provides brand advertisers access to Kroger's first-party purchase data and custom audience segments to power media campaigns across its portfolio of 40+ trusted, iconic food and lifestyle brands, including Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, EatingWell, PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens and Southern Living. The new integration marks the first time that brand advertisers on Meredith properties will be able to apply closed-loop sales data from Kroger to their campaigns.

The service launches at a time when brands need to re-engage consumers whose shopping patterns have been disrupted. Meredith and Kroger Precision Marketing, by matching premium content with sales data, are positioned to influence product discovery, meal planning, product trial, and shopping routines.

The new capability brings together data science from Kroger, America's largest grocery retailer, and first-party data from Meredith to help marketers identify which shoppers are most relevant to their brands at any moment. Brands can apply precision audience targeting to campaigns across Meredith's premium food and lifestyle content, increasing content relevance and ad performance. Kroger will exclusively provide custom reports for participating brands that will directly measure the impact of their premium, shoppable unit campaigns through online and in-store sales, driven by verified exposures.

"This strategic alignment with Kroger speaks to the unmatched potential of bringing content, targeting and measurement together for CPG food partners. It makes our authoritative first-party food and lifestyle data set that much richer, granting CPG advertisers direct access to measure the impact of their campaigns on sales at the nation's largest grocer," said Alysia Borsa, Meredith's Chief Data and Marketing Officer. "As the predominant food and lifestyle publisher, and with Kroger's integration, we'll be able to target and deliver campaigns that move the needle for the world's leading CPG brands."

With this integration, participating CPG brands will have access to shoppable display ad units that allow customers to seamlessly add items to their shopping carts and click-to-purchase directly to Kroger. This service will expand upon targeting capabilities of Meredith's proprietary shoppable display and recipe units, ensuring customers receive the most relevant message possible.

"More than ever, consumers are hungry for inspiration and convenience. As America's grocer, millions of customers each day already trust Kroger to help them put dinner on the table," said Cara Pratt, Vice President of Commercial and Product Strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing at 84.51°. "Now Meredith's premium content and recipes will further help customers to discover products and seamlessly purchase online or in-store."

Through this collaboration, Meredith and Kroger will co-produce a variety of consumer insights studies throughout the year to shed light on how customers translate inspiration to purchase within food and lifestyle media.

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

About Kroger Precision Marketing

Kroger Precision Marketing is a leading retail media advertising solution. Powered by 84.51° data science, and Kroger's popular loyalty card program, we connect customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. Kroger Precision Marketing closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

