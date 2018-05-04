Meredith Corporation To Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments. Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.18 per share yields 4 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 71 straight years and increased it for 25 consecutive years.

