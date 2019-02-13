Meredith Corporation's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths Magazine To Unveil 30 Most Innovative Products For 2019 At Annual Kitchen And Bath Industry Show

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, part of the Luxury Home Design Group, today announced its eighth-annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The entire list of all 30 products can be found at TraditionalHome.com/30Most .

The list unveils editors' picks for their most impressive kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These new products will be featured in the spring issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine (on-sale now) and in the May/June issue of Traditional Home magazine.

The 2019 list of 30 Most Innovative Products, which includes Miele's Vacuum Sealing Drawer, Moen Incorporated U by Moen with Voice Activation, Samsung Family Hub, DXV AT200 SpaLet, and Pella Corporation Integrated Rolscreen®, were selected by the editors of the Luxury Home Design Group for their ability to combine clever function, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge technology.

"The kitchen and bath industry is constantly testing the limits of what we think is possible in terms of design and innovation," says Samantha Hart, Executive Editor, Luxury Home Design Group. "Our winning products showcase the very best the industry has to offer, and meet consumers' needs for stylish fixtures, materials, and appliances that are also practical and smart."

Hart also notes that products selected also include a customizable freestanding kitchen, a luxury soaking tub, a downdraft range hood, innovative lighting, and a wireless charging station that can replace any standard electrical outlet. Manufacturers recognized include such well-known brands as American Standard, KitchenAid, Jacuzzi® Brand, Kohler and Miele, as well as custom designers and manufacturers such as Tempaper Designs, New Ravenna, Lunada Bay Tile, and Nest Studio, among others.

