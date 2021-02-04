Meredith Corporation's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths Magazine To Unveil 30 Most Innovative Products For 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, part of the company's Luxury Home Design Group, today announced its tenth-annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The entire list reveals editors' picks for their most impressive new kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These products will be featured in the spring issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, on-sale February 5th, and in the Spring 2021 issue of Traditional Home.

The 2021 list includes Fisher & Paykel's Professional Dual-Fuel Range, Kohler's Setra Touchless Kitchen Faucet, Moen's Nebia Spa Shower, Daltile's RevoTile, and C by GE's Wire-Free Dimmer Smart Switch for their ability to combine clever function, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge technology.

"The goal of innovation is to lower the stress level in our lives—which is more important than ever during these challenging times—by simplifying tasks, saving tim­e, and creating a safer, healthier, and calmer home environment," says Samantha Hart, Executive Editor, Luxury Home Design Group. "Our winning products deliver on all fronts—and they're great-looking, too!"

Hart notes that products selected also include a front-load washer with odor-blocking technology, a voice-activated faucet, a wine refrigerator with colorful LED lighting, overscale ceramic tiles that mimic the look of wallpaper, and a dishwasher that automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent based on the selected program. Manufacturers recognized include well-known brands such as Miele, Bosch, and Duravit, as well as custom designers and manufacturers such as Native Trails, Easy Drain, and Island Stone, among others.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

