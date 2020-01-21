Meredith Corporation's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths Magazine Unveils 30 Most Innovative Products for 2020 at Annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) (Meredith.com) Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, part of the Luxury Home Design Group, today announced its ninth-annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The entire list of all 30 products can be found at TraditionalHome.com/30Most .

The list unveils editors' picks for their most impressive kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These new products will be featured in the spring issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine (on-sale February 7) and in the Summer 2020 issue of Traditional Home magazine.

The 2020 list of 30 Most Innovative Products, which includes Fisher & Paykel's Integrated Column Freezer, Bertazzoni's Heritage Series Range, Hansgrohe's PowderRain Showerhead, and Control4's Smart Home OS 3 System, were selected by the editors of the Luxury Home Design Group for their ability to combine clever function, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge technology.



"The smartest products are the ones that make the most sense for the way we live, work, and entertain in our homes," says Samantha Hart, Executive Editor, Luxury Home Design Group. "Our winning products simplify tasks and deliver beauty and functionality where it's needed most."



Hart notes that products selected also include a stone veneer that mimics whitewashed barnwood, a soaking tub that can be customized in over 190 colors, a bamboo farmhouse sink, and an at-home clothing care system. Manufacturers recognized include such well-known brands as LG Electronics, Bosch, and Duravit, as well as custom designers and manufacturers such as Infinity Drain, New Ravenna, INOX, and Buster + Punch, among others.

