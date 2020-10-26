Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE, Allrecipes And InStyle Named Winners Of Adweek's 2020 Hot List

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (MDP: NYSE), the nation's largest brand-powered food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, engaging more than 190 million American consumers every month and nearly 95% of all U.S. women, is thrilled to announce today that its PEOPLE, Allrecipes, and InStyle brands have been named winners of Adweek's well-respected 2020 Hot List, celebrating the best in TV, Publishing, Digital and Brands.

"I'm so proud of the PEOPLE, Allrecipes and InStyle teams for their well-earned recognition by Adweek. As Adweek notes, the list, comprised of 'brands who were at their best.. adapted to unprecedented conditions, evaporating revenue streams and rapidly evolving consumption patterns to create some of their finest work ever.' The achievements of these brands demonstrate why Meredith is the leading media company committed to trusted, essential and inspiring service journalism," said Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines.

PEOPLE, Allrecipes and InStyle received the following distinctions:

Hottest in Celebrity/Entertainment : PEOPLE

"Even in an unprecedented year in which celebrity coverage inevitably changed, PEOPLE has managed to stay relevant and popular. The brand produces a daily average of 135 digital stories—across verticals including human interest, crime and royals, and it's seeing record-breaking success: Traffic to People.com reached 102 million total digital unique views, according to the brand. That reach has helped land exclusive interviews, including the first sit-down with the Democratic 2020 presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Hottest in Food : Allrecipes

"Home cooking skyrocketed as people began sheltering in place due to the pandemic. For Meredith's Allrecipes, that led to a record 62 million unique visitors in April, up 54% year over year. New print subscriptions jumped 176% between mid-March and mid-June compared with the same period last year, and the site's total audience has grown 8.3% since the spring of 2019. Recipe views in August for canned foods increased 210% year over year, while air fryer recipe views jumped 229% during the same period."

Hottest Design/Photography in a Magazine : InStyle

"InStyle has managed to create eye-catching spreads even after celebrities and stylists began working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Socially distant shoots with Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Cynthia Erivo helped the brand maintain the familiar style and glamour readers are accustomed to. And who could forget its September digital cover star? Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing sunglasses by the pool garnered over 4 billion impressions."

A complete list of winners is available in the current issue of Adweek and online at Adweek.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. The company uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group brands serve more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers, including 120 million women and nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Its leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

