Meredith Corporation's REAL SIMPLE To Launch Weekly "Money Confidential" Podcast and "The New Rules of Retirement" Virtual Event Series in Conjunction With Fidelity Investments®

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) REAL SIMPLE, the ultimate resource for a modern woman's busy life, today announced the launch of its weekly "Money Confidential" podcast on March 1 and "The New Rules of Retirement" virtual event series on March 25. Sponsored by Fidelity Investments®, a leader in financial planning and advice, the offerings are designed to help women of all ages navigate the retirement planning process, sharing actionable and attainable solutions for their long-term and short-term financial goals.

"2020 has been a tough year for our readers in every sense, including financially, so we're pleased to partner with Fidelity investments to host honest conversations and offer practical solutions about personal finance," says Liz Vaccariello, REAL SIMPLE Editor-in-Chief. "We are committed to helping lift our audiences' financial concerns and burdens by creating a safe space to talk about money—and to providing solutions that work."

REAL SIMPLE's 12-episode "Money Confidential" podcast will be available on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn. Host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez, a nationally recognized millennial money expert and author of The Broke and Beautiful, will share tips and guidance on how to invest beyond a 401(k), easing the pressure of student debt, saving for the future, and tackling the stress that comes with mixing money and relationships.

Hosted by Brandi Broxson, REAL SIMPLE Features Editor, "The New Rules of Retirement" event series will feature Fidelity Senior Vice President of Retirement and Cash Management Melissa Ridolfi, Financial Hype Woman and Influencer Berna Anat, and other personal finance experts. Aimed to empower women with a game plan and help them learn the new rules of retirement, a second event is scheduled to take place in September 2021.

"Today, we see more women than ever reaching out to learn about planning for their future and reducing the financial stress so many of us are feeling these days," said Melissa Ridolfi, Senior Vice President of Fidelity Investments. "As Fidelity celebrates Women's History Month with a special focus on helping women improve their financial wellness, we're excited to come together with REAL SIMPLE for real talk about saving and investing, and simple steps that can be taken to make sure your money works harder to reach your retirement goals."

About REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , and Instagram .

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $9.8 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.8 trillion as of December 31, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 35 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 47,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company. For more on Fidelity's Women Talk Money virtual pop-up event celebrating Women's History Month, visit www.fidelity.com/gamechangers.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

