Meredith Digital's December 2020 Consumer Engagement Soars, With Digital Sessions Increasing 13% Year-Over-Year and Video Views Up Nearly 10% Year-Over-Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the leading multi-platform media company focused on women, today announced that Meredith Digital generated 685 million online sessions in December 2020, up 13% from 608 million sessions in December 2019. This total also exceeded the overall historic monthly high of 680 million sessions recorded in April 2020, according to Google Analytics. PEOPLE and Allrecipes sites led the way during this time, rising 27% and 20%, respectively.

Meredith video views grew to 472 million in December 2020, jumping 10% from 430 million in December 2019. PEOPLE surged over 20% YOY, followed by strong December YOY video performances from Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living and EatingWell.

Consumer engagement on social media platforms also grew YOY in December 2020: YouTube views climbed nearly 15%; Pinterest views rose more than 80%; Twitter views grew over 32%; and Instagram views increased 9%.

"The growth in our consumer engagement during the holiday season demonstrates the power of our trusted content to connect with our consumers across all of our digital platforms," said Alysia Borsa, President, Meredith Digital. "Our food, family, home and entertainment content inspires and empowers her to plan and purchase for major holidays and every day."

Other Meredith sites that also posted at least 20% YOY increases in sessions this past December were:

EatingWell, +37%

Martha Stewart Living , +36%

, +36% InStyle, +29%

Southern Living, +24%

FOOD & WINE, + 22%

Health, +20%

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

