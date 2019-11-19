Meredith Expands Coastal Living With New Subscription Model

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of resounding consumer demand and success at newsstand, Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; http://www.meredith.com/) announced today that it has begun selling subscriptions for Coastal Living at www.Magazine.Store/CoastalLiving. The Winter 2020 issue is the first issue of the premium quarterly available for home delivery via subscription. At the same time, Coastal Living continues to have a strong newsstand presence with a $12.99 cover price.

"We are giving the passionate readers of Coastal Living what they want – the opportunity to secure annual and biannual subscriptions to this beloved brand," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "With a substantial customer base that is looking for premium, high-quality niche content, Coastal Living is a good example of a consumer-driven product with what I'd call an analog paywall."

An annual subscription costs $20 for four issues and a two-year subscription is $30. The expanded Coastal Living franchise – which already boasts CoastalLiving.com; robust social channels on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest; and successful brand extensions that include Coastal Living Communities and the Coastal Living Home Collection with Universal Furniture – continues to be produced at Meredith's Birmingham, AL content center with oversight from Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans.

Evans commented, "This return to subscriptions is a strong testament to the power of the Coastal Living brand and the unique product we're delivering to consumers. If you love the beach lifestyle, Coastal Living is a must buy. There's just nothing else like it."

In 2018, Meredith transitioned Coastal Living from a subscription magazine to a quarterly newsstand-only bookazine after it acquired the brand in its purchase of Time Inc.

"This direct-to-consumer model is ideal – it provides a high-quality product to passionate enthusiasts and at the same time, it's a strong, profitable business," Olson added. He said that Meredith is open over time to adding premium-priced subscriptions for other brands which have recently become newsstand-only quarterlies, such as Cooking Light and Traditional Home.

About Coastal Living

Coastal Living is the source of inspiration and information for people who celebrate life along the coast. It serves a total audience of nearly 4 million. Coastal Living is produced by Meredith Corporation, a leading content company that engages 185 million consumers every month through its portfolio of premium brands across platforms. Follow Coastal Living on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

